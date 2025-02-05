Left Menu

Drone Attack Ignites Russian Oil Depot Blaze

A fire broke out at an oil depot in Russia's Krasnodar region following a drone attack by Ukraine. The incident, confirmed by regional governor Veniamin Kondratyev, resulted in no casualties. Firefighting efforts involved 55 personnel and 19 pieces of equipment.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A drone strike attributed to Ukraine set ablaze an oil depot located in Russia's southern region of Krasnodar, authorities confirmed on Wednesday.

Governor Veniamin Kondratyev assured the public that the fire was swiftly contained and reported no casualties from the incident.

The firefighting operation saw the deployment of 55 crew members and 19 units of equipment in the successful containment of the blaze.

(With inputs from agencies.)

