19-Hour Market Blaze: Inferno Contained After Heroic Firefighting Effort

A massive fire erupted at a market complex in Lingipur, which was successfully controlled after 19 hours of relentless efforts by firefighters, officials reported on Tuesday. Remarkably, no injuries were reported following the blaze that began around 10 pm on Monday, engulfing the entire four-storey structure.

Storing large quantities of inflammable materials like plywood, rubber, and plastic allowed the fire to rapidly spread. Two employees caught in the fire were quickly rescued, while 60 fire tenders were deployed to combat the inferno. Complications included limited entry points and lack of windows, which forced the fire service team to break part of the building's side wall for water access.

The building sustained significant damage, and opinions from civil engineers are awaited to deem it safe. Initial investigations suggest the fire was caused by a short-circuit, leading to a loss of property valued at Rs 4 crore, according to the mall owner.

(With inputs from agencies.)