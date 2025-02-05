Active Scene Unfolds Near New Albany Warehouse
Law enforcement has responded to a significant incident near a KDC/One cosmetics warehouse in New Albany, Ohio. NBC4 Columbus reported the situation late on Tuesday, describing it as 'active'. Authorities are investigating the details surrounding this developing event.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2025 10:32 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 10:32 IST
Law enforcement officials are managing a major incident at a New Albany, Ohio location near a warehouse, as reported by NBC4 Columbus, an NBC affiliate, on Tuesday evening.
The situation is centered around a KDC/One cosmetics facility, according to authorities, who have described the scene as 'active'.
Details are still unfolding as investigators work to understand the full scope of the event.
(With inputs from agencies.)
