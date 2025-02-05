Massive Cash Seizure in Odisha Corruption Crackdown

In a significant anti-corruption operation, vigilance officers in Odisha unearthed Rs 1.5 crore in cash from the residence of a government official in Malkangiri district on Wednesday.

The raid targeted Santanu Mohapatra, the deputy director and PD of watershed for Malkangiri, over allegations of possessing disproportionate assets.

Coordinated searches, conducted with the authorization of the Special Judge, Vigilance, span seven locations, including Malkangiri, Cuttack, and Bhubaneswar, as authorities continue to examine properties linked to Mohapatra.

