CBI Nabs Longtime Fugitive in High-Profile Disproportionate Assets Case
The CBI has arrested Santosh Kumar, accused of involvement in a disproportionate assets case since 2008. Kumar, declared a proclaimed offender in 2011, was apprehended after being traced to Delhi using technical intelligence. He faces charges related to conspiracy, cheating, and forgery.
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) successfully apprehended Santosh Kumar, a proclaimed offender connected to a high-profile disproportionate assets case, an agency spokesperson announced on Friday.
Kumar, who was arrested on February 20 in Delhi following intelligence-led operations, had evaded authorities since being declared a proclaimed offender in 2011. The CBI originally filed the case on June 17, 2008, implicating Kumar, former BSNL general manager Chandra Shekhar, and others in a scheme involving conspiracy, cheating, and forgery.
Investigations revealed Kumar portrayed himself as an executive of a private company to falsely claim ownership of Rs 85 lakh seized during searches. This act, meant to shield a public servant, involved fabricated documents and fraudulent ownership trails. Kumar is now scheduled to appear in CBI court at Panchkula, closing a long-running chapter in the agency's efforts to bring him to justice.
