CBI Nabs Longtime Fugitive in High-Profile Disproportionate Assets Case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) successfully apprehended Santosh Kumar, a proclaimed offender connected to a high-profile disproportionate assets case, an agency spokesperson announced on Friday.

Kumar, who was arrested on February 20 in Delhi following intelligence-led operations, had evaded authorities since being declared a proclaimed offender in 2011. The CBI originally filed the case on June 17, 2008, implicating Kumar, former BSNL general manager Chandra Shekhar, and others in a scheme involving conspiracy, cheating, and forgery.

Investigations revealed Kumar portrayed himself as an executive of a private company to falsely claim ownership of Rs 85 lakh seized during searches. This act, meant to shield a public servant, involved fabricated documents and fraudulent ownership trails. Kumar is now scheduled to appear in CBI court at Panchkula, closing a long-running chapter in the agency's efforts to bring him to justice.

