Hostel Horror: Superintendent Accused of Assaulting Students

An alarming incident has surfaced in Madhya Pradesh, where a woman superintendent of a government-run hostel is accused of assaulting more than 25 minor girls under her care. The alleged assaults took place on Sunday night, involving young Class 7 students from a local government school.

According to Sundaresh Maravi, in charge of the Kotma police station, the girls' family members filed the complaint. The motive behind this shocking act remains unclear, as the girls reported being attacked without any discernible reason.

Authorities officially registered the case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Juvenile Justice Act. Despite the gravity of these accusations, no arrests have been made, and the investigation is still ongoing.

