Hotelier's Arrest After Dramatic Escape by Assault Victim

A hotelier named Devadas was arrested by the police after a woman employee suffered injuries while jumping off a building to escape his alleged assault attempt in Thrissur district. Two accomplices remain at large. The victim's ordeal was captured on her phone, leading to the arrest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kozhikode | Updated: 05-02-2025 12:23 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 12:03 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A hotelier from Thrissur district, Devadas, was apprehended after an employee, in a bid to escape his alleged assault attempt, jumped off a building, sustaining serious injuries.

Devadas was nabbed by Mukkam police while traveling in a bus. Authorities had acted on a tip-off about his whereabouts, leading to his capture. His accomplices, Riyas and Suresh, are still evading arrest.

The assault came into the public eye after the victim's family released mobile footage showing the incident. The victim, hailing from Payyannur, suffered fractures and is receiving medical treatment. Devadas faces multiple charges under the BNS.

(With inputs from agencies.)

