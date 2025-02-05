Bomb Scare Shakes Noida Schools, Situation Normalizes Quickly

Chaos erupted Wednesday morning in Noida as four schools received alarming bomb threats via email. The threats prompted immediate action by the authorities, who deployed police teams, the bomb disposal squad, and even dog squads to each school.

Despite the palpable tension among parents and staff, comprehensive checks revealed no suspicious items. Consequently, classes were allowed to resume, restoring a sense of normalcy.

The investigation continues as Noida's cyber team probes the source of the threats. Parents were advised by police that there was no immediate danger to their children.

(With inputs from agencies.)