Bomb Scare Shakes Noida Schools, Situation Normalizes Quickly

Four schools in Noida faced bomb threats via email on a Wednesday morning. Authorities swiftly intervened with police presence, bomb disposal, and dog squads. Thorough investigations found no suspicious items, allowing classes to resume. Parents were initially alarmed but were reassured about their children's safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Noida | Updated: 05-02-2025 13:00 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 13:00 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Chaos erupted Wednesday morning in Noida as four schools received alarming bomb threats via email. The threats prompted immediate action by the authorities, who deployed police teams, the bomb disposal squad, and even dog squads to each school.

Despite the palpable tension among parents and staff, comprehensive checks revealed no suspicious items. Consequently, classes were allowed to resume, restoring a sense of normalcy.

The investigation continues as Noida's cyber team probes the source of the threats. Parents were advised by police that there was no immediate danger to their children.

(With inputs from agencies.)

