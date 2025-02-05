JTL Industries Secures Major Pipe Supply Order for Jal Jeevan Mission

In a significant development, steel manufacturer JTL Industries has been awarded a contract to supply 3000 metric tonnes of pipes under the government's Jal Jeevan Mission, as announced on Wednesday.

The Public Health Engineering Department, Jammu, has placed the order for galvanized iron pipes, reinforcing JTL's position as a key supplier. This order aligns with the Union Budget 2025-26, which allocated Rs 67,000 crore to the Jal Jeevan Mission, a considerable increase from the previous year's budget.

JTL Industries, known for its expertise in producing diverse steel tubes and pipes, sees this extension of the Jal Jeevan Mission as a remarkable opportunity, further cementing its role in supporting the government's initiative to provide tap water connections to every rural household.

(With inputs from agencies.)