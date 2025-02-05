Millions Flock to Maha Kumbh Mela Amidst Growing Safety Concerns
Indian Prime Minister Modi joined millions at the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, amidst safety concerns following a deadly stampede. Over 380 million have attended the festival so far, with rituals considered to bring spiritual salvation. Authorities face scrutiny over mishandling and have increased safety measures.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, where he joined millions of devotees seeking spiritual salvation through holy dips in sacred river waters. The event was marred by a recent stampede that resulted in dozens of casualties, raising concerns about safety management.
Despite the tragedy, officials report that over 380 million attendees have participated in the world's largest gathering. Modi, accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, engaged in the ceremonial dips while being closely watched by security personnel, reflecting the importance and magnitude of the festival.
The incident prompted calls for accountability from opposition parties and criticism of the BJP-led government while authorities vowed to improve safety measures. The temporary township hosting the event spans a vast 4,000 hectares, underscoring the logistical challenges faced in accommodating the influx of visitors.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
DGCA Pioneers Advanced Air Mobility Regulations Amid Safety Concerns
Tragic Collision in Ivory Coast Highlights Road Safety Concerns
Structural Woes in Kolkata: Tilted Tangra Highrise Sparks Safety Concerns
Tragedy in Jalgaon: Train Accident Claims 11 Lives, Sparks Safety Concerns
Patanjali Foods Ordered to Recall Red Chilli Powder Over Safety Concerns