Millions Flock to Maha Kumbh Mela Amidst Growing Safety Concerns

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, where he joined millions of devotees seeking spiritual salvation through holy dips in sacred river waters. The event was marred by a recent stampede that resulted in dozens of casualties, raising concerns about safety management.

Despite the tragedy, officials report that over 380 million attendees have participated in the world's largest gathering. Modi, accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, engaged in the ceremonial dips while being closely watched by security personnel, reflecting the importance and magnitude of the festival.

The incident prompted calls for accountability from opposition parties and criticism of the BJP-led government while authorities vowed to improve safety measures. The temporary township hosting the event spans a vast 4,000 hectares, underscoring the logistical challenges faced in accommodating the influx of visitors.

