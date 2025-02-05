Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Ohio Cosmetics Warehouse: A Targeted Shooting Incident

A shooting at a cosmetics warehouse in Ohio left one person dead and five wounded. The suspect is believed to have fled. Police consider it a targeted attack, without a general threat to the public. A firearm was recovered, and authorities are searching for a person of interest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newalbany | Updated: 05-02-2025 14:17 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 13:25 IST
In a tragic incident at a cosmetics warehouse in Ohio, one individual has been killed and five others wounded in a shooting on Tuesday night. The victims were rushed to hospitals, while officials confirmed that the suspect is no longer believed to be on site.

According to Josh Poland, a spokesperson for New Albany, the shooting occurred just before 11 pm and was deemed a 'targeted type of attack' by Police Chief Greg Jones. Jones reassured the public, stating that there is no general threat, and a firearm was discovered at the scene.

Authorities have identified a person of interest and are actively seeking to bring them into custody. The motive behind the shooting remains unknown, and approximately 150 individuals were evacuated to a neighboring building for safety.

