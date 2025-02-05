Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes at N S C Bose Airport: CISF Constable Found Dead

A CISF constable was discovered hanging in the barrack at N S C Bose International Airport. The body was found in the cargo section, and doctors declared him dead upon arrival at the hospital. More details on the incident are yet to be disclosed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 05-02-2025 14:18 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 13:26 IST
A tragic incident unfolded at N S C Bose International Airport as a CISF constable was found hanging in the barracks. The discovery was made at approximately 10:40 am in the cargo section, according to an airport official.

The constable was immediately transported to a hospital where medical professionals pronounced him dead. Authorities have not yet disclosed the identity of the deceased.

As the investigation continues, officials promise to release further information about the constable and the circumstances surrounding the incident.

