Hotelier Arrested After Attempted Sexual Assault Incident
A hotelier named Devadas was arrested in Thrissur after a woman employee jumped from a building to escape his alleged assault. Two accomplices remain at large. The woman's terrifying ordeal, accidentally captured on her phone, led to the arrest. The victim is recovering in a hospital.
A hotelier has been apprehended in Thrissur after a harrowing incident involving an attempted sexual assault. The incident came to light when a woman, employed by the hotelier, jumped from a building to evade the assault and was seriously injured.
The accused, identified as Devadas, was captured by the Mukkam police during a bus journey on Tuesday. He is alleged to have entered the victim's room at her rented house with two accomplices, Riyas and Suresh, who are still at large.
The victim's ordeal was partially documented on her mobile phone, aiding the police in their investigation. She is currently receiving treatment for injuries sustained during her escape.
(With inputs from agencies.)
