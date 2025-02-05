Left Menu

US Freezes Funding to UN Haiti Mission Amid Gang Crisis

The United States has halted its financial support to a UN-backed mission in Haiti, crucially impacting efforts to combat gangs in the capital. The Kenyan-led mission, now short-staffed, faces significant challenges as gang violence intensifies. The funding freeze is part of a larger US foreign assistance freeze affecting global aid programs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | United Nations | Updated: 05-02-2025 14:50 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 14:50 IST
US Freezes Funding to UN Haiti Mission Amid Gang Crisis
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United States has notified the United Nations of its decision to freeze funding for a UN-endorsed mission in Haiti aimed at battling gangs attempting to seize control of the capital, according to the UN. The US had been the mission's largest supporter, which is led by Kenyan police.

This mission, inaugurated last year, faces significant challenges due to the funding shortfall and personnel shortage. UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric indicated that the funding freeze would have an immediate impact on its operations.

Amid rising gang violence and a humanitarian crisis in Haiti, the US's halt in funding poses severe challenges to the mission's operational capacity and plans for transformation into a UN peacekeeping mission.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

 Sweden
2
Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

 Global
3
Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

 India
4
I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Address in Lok Sabha 14 times: PM Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha.

I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Addres...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025