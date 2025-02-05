US Freezes Funding to UN Haiti Mission Amid Gang Crisis
The United States has halted its financial support to a UN-backed mission in Haiti, crucially impacting efforts to combat gangs in the capital. The Kenyan-led mission, now short-staffed, faces significant challenges as gang violence intensifies. The funding freeze is part of a larger US foreign assistance freeze affecting global aid programs.
The United States has notified the United Nations of its decision to freeze funding for a UN-endorsed mission in Haiti aimed at battling gangs attempting to seize control of the capital, according to the UN. The US had been the mission's largest supporter, which is led by Kenyan police.
This mission, inaugurated last year, faces significant challenges due to the funding shortfall and personnel shortage. UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric indicated that the funding freeze would have an immediate impact on its operations.
Amid rising gang violence and a humanitarian crisis in Haiti, the US's halt in funding poses severe challenges to the mission's operational capacity and plans for transformation into a UN peacekeeping mission.
(With inputs from agencies.)
