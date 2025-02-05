Left Menu

Displaced Hopes: Voting for Shelter in Khyber Pass

Residents of Khyber Pass in Delhi, displaced by demolition drives, cast their votes with the hope that the newly elected government will address their housing crisis. Many lost their homes and livelihoods, and are facing hardships like increased living costs and disrupted education for children.

  • India

In a poignant show of resilience, the displaced residents of Khyber Pass, a locality in north Delhi, headed to polling stations on Wednesday. Their homes were demolished in a government drive, igniting hopes that the upcoming administration might restore their housing rights.

The demolition, conducted on July 13 and August 4 last year, wiped out more than 250 houses across 15 acres. While the government asserts the structures were illegal, residents protest the lack of prior notice.

Many affected individuals, like Rekha and Anil Kumar, narrate tales of hardship, including increased living expenses and disrupted educational pursuits. The pressing need for stable housing looms as Delhi's citizens await the election results.

(With inputs from agencies.)

