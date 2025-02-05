Left Menu

Uttarakhand's UCC: A Controversial Start

In the first 10 days of Uttarakhand's Uniform Civil Code implementation, only one live-in relationship has been registered. The UCC, aiming for standardized personal laws, has been criticized for privacy concerns. The response suggests awareness and privacy issues. Penalties apply for non-compliance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 05-02-2025 15:29 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 15:29 IST
Uttarakhand's UCC: A Controversial Start
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The implementation of Uttarakhand's Uniform Civil Code (UCC) has seen a modest response, with only one live-in relationship registered in its first 10 days. Officials revealed that five applications have been submitted, with one approved and the others under verification.

Introduced on January 27 by the BJP-led government, Uttarakhand became the first state to adopt the UCC, which seeks to standardize personal laws on marriage, divorce, and property across all religions. The move, led by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, included launching a portal for mandatory online registration of marriages, divorces, and live-in relationships.

While intended to prevent incidents like the alleged murder of Shraddha Walkar by her live-in partner, the mandatory registration has faced criticism for potential privacy intrusions. Some legal experts, like Kartikeya Hari Gupta, argue it's akin to state overreach, with lawyer Dushyant Mainali noting that public uptake is slow, possibly due to privacy concerns and lack of awareness about punitive measures under the UCC.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

 Sweden
2
Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

 Global
3
Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

 India
4
I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Address in Lok Sabha 14 times: PM Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha.

I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Addres...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025