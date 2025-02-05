Uttarakhand's UCC: A Controversial Start
In the first 10 days of Uttarakhand's Uniform Civil Code implementation, only one live-in relationship has been registered. The UCC, aiming for standardized personal laws, has been criticized for privacy concerns. The response suggests awareness and privacy issues. Penalties apply for non-compliance.
The implementation of Uttarakhand's Uniform Civil Code (UCC) has seen a modest response, with only one live-in relationship registered in its first 10 days. Officials revealed that five applications have been submitted, with one approved and the others under verification.
Introduced on January 27 by the BJP-led government, Uttarakhand became the first state to adopt the UCC, which seeks to standardize personal laws on marriage, divorce, and property across all religions. The move, led by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, included launching a portal for mandatory online registration of marriages, divorces, and live-in relationships.
While intended to prevent incidents like the alleged murder of Shraddha Walkar by her live-in partner, the mandatory registration has faced criticism for potential privacy intrusions. Some legal experts, like Kartikeya Hari Gupta, argue it's akin to state overreach, with lawyer Dushyant Mainali noting that public uptake is slow, possibly due to privacy concerns and lack of awareness about punitive measures under the UCC.
