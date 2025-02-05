Escalating Naxal Violence Amidst Chhattisgarh Elections
A 30-year-old man was killed by Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district on suspicion of being a police informer. The incident follows other recent Naxalite killings in the area. Police have begun a search for the assailants, raising security concerns as local elections approach.
- Country:
- India
A brutal murder took place in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district where Naxalites allegedly killed a 30-year-old man, suspecting him to be a police informer. Police officials reported that the victim, Hadma Emla, was kidnapped from Kakadi village and subsequently murdered in the nearby forest.
In the aftermath of the grisly incident, law enforcement was immediately alerted, prompting a police team to reach the site and arrange for the victim's autopsy. A manhunt was also launched to identify and apprehend the assailants involved in this latest act of violence.
This murder adds to a growing tally of Naxalite-related deaths, with 68 civilians killed last year in Bastar. The timing coincides with imminent local elections in Chhattisgarh, heightening security measures. Voters will soon partake in elections across 173 civic bodies and key panchayat phases in February.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
With our resolve for a Naxal-free India and joint efforts of security forces, Naxalism is breathing its last today: Shah.
Mighty blow to Naxalism as security forces achieve success towards building Naxal-free Bharat: Shah on encounter near Chhattisgarh border.
Twelve more Maoists killed in gunfight between security forces and left-wing extremists along Odisha-Chhattisgarh border: Police.
Deadly Clashes: Security Forces Eliminate 14 Maoists at Odisha-Chhattisgarh Border
Political Exodus: AAP Faces Defections Ahead of Delhi Elections