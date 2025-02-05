Escalating Naxal Violence Amidst Chhattisgarh Elections

A brutal murder took place in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district where Naxalites allegedly killed a 30-year-old man, suspecting him to be a police informer. Police officials reported that the victim, Hadma Emla, was kidnapped from Kakadi village and subsequently murdered in the nearby forest.

In the aftermath of the grisly incident, law enforcement was immediately alerted, prompting a police team to reach the site and arrange for the victim's autopsy. A manhunt was also launched to identify and apprehend the assailants involved in this latest act of violence.

This murder adds to a growing tally of Naxalite-related deaths, with 68 civilians killed last year in Bastar. The timing coincides with imminent local elections in Chhattisgarh, heightening security measures. Voters will soon partake in elections across 173 civic bodies and key panchayat phases in February.

