Left Menu

Escalating Naxal Violence Amidst Chhattisgarh Elections

A 30-year-old man was killed by Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district on suspicion of being a police informer. The incident follows other recent Naxalite killings in the area. Police have begun a search for the assailants, raising security concerns as local elections approach.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dantewada | Updated: 05-02-2025 16:32 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 16:11 IST
Escalating Naxal Violence Amidst Chhattisgarh Elections
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A brutal murder took place in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district where Naxalites allegedly killed a 30-year-old man, suspecting him to be a police informer. Police officials reported that the victim, Hadma Emla, was kidnapped from Kakadi village and subsequently murdered in the nearby forest.

In the aftermath of the grisly incident, law enforcement was immediately alerted, prompting a police team to reach the site and arrange for the victim's autopsy. A manhunt was also launched to identify and apprehend the assailants involved in this latest act of violence.

This murder adds to a growing tally of Naxalite-related deaths, with 68 civilians killed last year in Bastar. The timing coincides with imminent local elections in Chhattisgarh, heightening security measures. Voters will soon partake in elections across 173 civic bodies and key panchayat phases in February.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

 Sweden
2
Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

 Global
3
Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

 India
4
I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Address in Lok Sabha 14 times: PM Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha.

I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Addres...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025