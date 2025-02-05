Musk’s Unprecedented Government Overhaul Sparks Controversy

Elon Musk's swift takeover of two U.S. government agencies has positioned him as a powerful force in Washington, aiming to reshape the American federal workforce in collaboration with President Trump. This move has sparked panic among federal employees and public protests, with Musk's actions sometimes overshadowing Trump's own agenda.

The billionaire entrepreneur, revered for his leadership roles at companies like Tesla and SpaceX, is leveraging his influence to execute Trump's cost-cutting initiatives. However, Musk's approach has triggered lawsuits from unions and watchdogs, questioning the legality and transparency of the newly established Department of Government Efficiency.

This unprecedented centralization of power, seen through Musk's access to critical services like the U.S. Treasury Department's payment system, poses significant concerns about accountability and potential conflicts of interest, as federal unions and governance experts caution against potential overreach and impact on civil service.

(With inputs from agencies.)