Left Menu

Innovations in Local Governance: SEC Conference 2023

The 31st annual State Election Commissioners' conference will take place in Pench, Madhya Pradesh. Delegates from 25 states will discuss challenges and innovations in local elections, focusing on technological reforms. The State Election Commission is crucial in managing elections for local self-governments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 05-02-2025 16:57 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 16:57 IST
Innovations in Local Governance: SEC Conference 2023
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The 31st annual State Election Commissioners (SEC) conference is set to convene in Pench, located in Madhya Pradesh's Seoni district, from March 1 to 4. A prominent election official announced the event on Wednesday.

Expecting participation from election commissioners of about 25 states, Madhya Pradesh's State Election Commissioner, Manoj Shrivastava, confirmed the lineup in a formal statement. The conference aims to address the myriad challenges faced during local body elections and deliberate on strategies to overcome these.

Additionally, the sessions will explore methods to enhance public awareness about innovations and reforms, particularly focusing on integrating new technologies into local electoral processes. Notably, the State Election Commission serves as an independent constitutional body, overseeing elections in the third layer of government—comprising Panchayati Raj institutions and urban local bodies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

 Sweden
2
Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

 Global
3
Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

 India
4
I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Address in Lok Sabha 14 times: PM Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha.

I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Addres...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025