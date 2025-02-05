Innovations in Local Governance: SEC Conference 2023
The 31st annual State Election Commissioners' conference will take place in Pench, Madhya Pradesh. Delegates from 25 states will discuss challenges and innovations in local elections, focusing on technological reforms. The State Election Commission is crucial in managing elections for local self-governments.
The 31st annual State Election Commissioners (SEC) conference is set to convene in Pench, located in Madhya Pradesh's Seoni district, from March 1 to 4. A prominent election official announced the event on Wednesday.
Expecting participation from election commissioners of about 25 states, Madhya Pradesh's State Election Commissioner, Manoj Shrivastava, confirmed the lineup in a formal statement. The conference aims to address the myriad challenges faced during local body elections and deliberate on strategies to overcome these.
Additionally, the sessions will explore methods to enhance public awareness about innovations and reforms, particularly focusing on integrating new technologies into local electoral processes. Notably, the State Election Commission serves as an independent constitutional body, overseeing elections in the third layer of government—comprising Panchayati Raj institutions and urban local bodies.
