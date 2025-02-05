Left Menu

Honoring a Hero: The Inspiring Tale of Teena the Sniffer Dog

Teena, a sniffer dog with exceptional skills in detecting explosives, was recognized for her service in Jammu. Honored by Major General Mukesh Bhanwala, Teena's dedication and expertise have made significant contributions to security operations in Jammu and Kashmir, leaving a lasting legacy of bravery and loyalty.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 05-02-2025 17:03 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 16:59 IST
Indian Army Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a ceremony on Wednesday, the Army paid tribute to a sniffer dog named Teena, whose exceptional service in detecting explosive materials, including IEDs, has been invaluable in Jammu, according to officials.

Recognized by Major General Mukesh Bhanwala of the Tiger Division, Teena's remarkable skill set in explosive detection has been acknowledged at headquarters in Jammu.

The defence spokesperson praised Teena's unwavering dedication, highlighting her contributions to numerous operations that have offered critical support to security forces in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

