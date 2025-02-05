Left Menu

Income Tax Data Sharing to Ensure Fair PMGKAY Distribution

The Income Tax Department will collaborate with the Food Ministry to identify ineligible beneficiaries of the PMGKAY, a scheme aimed at providing free rations to low-income families. The agreement involves sharing vital data to guarantee that only rightful claimants benefit from the government's budget allocation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-02-2025 17:15 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 17:13 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Income Tax Department will collaborate with the Food Ministry to ensure that only eligible beneficiaries receive aid under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY). This initiative intends to remove ineligible individuals from the list of recipients.

Launched as a response to economic challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the PMGKAY provides free food rations to families not paying income tax. The government's financial commitment to PMGKAY stands at Rs 2.03 lakh crore for fiscal year 2026.

Data sharing will involve coordination between the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) and the Department of Food and Public Distribution, facilitated by a Memorandum of Understanding to ensure confidentiality and secure data handling.

