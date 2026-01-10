Left Menu

Nadine de Klerk Shines in Thrilling WPL Opener for RCB

In a gripping Women's Premier League opener, Nadine de Klerk led RCB to a three-wicket win over Mumbai Indians. With impressive bowling figures and a crucial unbeaten 63, de Klerk earned player-of-the-match honors. RCB skipper Smriti Mandhana praised de Klerk's performance, while MI captain Harmanpreet Kaur reflected on missed opportunities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Navimumbai | Updated: 10-01-2026 00:06 IST | Created: 10-01-2026 00:06 IST
Nadine de Klerk powered Royal Challengers Bangalore to a thrilling three-wicket victory against defending champions Mumbai Indians in the Women's Premier League opener. Her standout performance earned her the player-of-the-match award, as she displayed both exceptional bowling and batting skills in a tense final-over showdown.

The South African all-rounder achieved impressive bowling figures of 4/26, limiting Mumbai Indians to 154 for six. She then showcased composure under pressure by scoring an unbeaten 63 off 44 balls, securing victory for her team in the last ball of the match.

RCB captain Smriti Mandhana commended her team's knack for pulling off nail-biting finishes, highlighting de Klerk's crucial role. Meanwhile, MI's skipper Harmanpreet Kaur admitted her team's shortcomings in bowling and expressed the need to improve ahead of future matches.

(With inputs from agencies.)

