Justice Prevails: Reinstatement of Civil Judge Deepali Sharma

The Uttarakhand High Court has overturned the termination of Civil Judge Deepali Sharma, ordering her reinstatement with full seniority and partial back benefits. Discrepancies in the inquiry process led to this legal victory for Sharma.

She faced serious allegations, including child exploitation, but the court found no substantial evidence. In fact, both the girl involved and her father denied the claims, stating Sharma treated the girl well.

During the 2018 raid on Sharma's residence, no proper permissions were recorded, and a massive team of officials was involved. This, coupled with procedural errors in framing charges, led the high court to quash the prior decision.

(With inputs from agencies.)