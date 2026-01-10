Judge Blocks Trump's Bid to End Migrant Family Reunification

A federal judge announced plans on Friday to issue a temporary restraining order against the Trump administration's efforts to end family reunification parole programs for migrants from seven nations. This decision follows a lawsuit by immigrant rights groups challenging the Department of Homeland Security's actions to cut these programs short.

These programs were implemented during President Biden's administration to allow U.S. citizens and legal residents to sponsor family members living in Cuba, Haiti, Colombia, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras, permitting them to join relatives in the United States while waiting for immigrant visa approvals. Approximately 10,000 migrants benefited from these initiatives.

The Department of Homeland Security argued that terminating these programs was necessary to prevent abuses and fraud within the immigration system, aligning with Trump's "America First" policy. The programs had granted temporary legal status and work authorization to migrants for three years.

