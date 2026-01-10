Left Menu

Judge Blocks Trump's Bid to End Migrant Family Reunification

A federal judge has temporarily halted the Trump administration's decision to terminate family reunification programs for approximately 10,000 migrants from multiple countries. These programs allowed migrants to reunite with family in the U.S. and work while awaiting visa approval. The move counters the Department of Homeland Security's recent actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-01-2026 00:10 IST | Created: 10-01-2026 00:10 IST
Judge Blocks Trump's Bid to End Migrant Family Reunification
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A federal judge announced plans on Friday to issue a temporary restraining order against the Trump administration's efforts to end family reunification parole programs for migrants from seven nations. This decision follows a lawsuit by immigrant rights groups challenging the Department of Homeland Security's actions to cut these programs short.

These programs were implemented during President Biden's administration to allow U.S. citizens and legal residents to sponsor family members living in Cuba, Haiti, Colombia, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras, permitting them to join relatives in the United States while waiting for immigrant visa approvals. Approximately 10,000 migrants benefited from these initiatives.

The Department of Homeland Security argued that terminating these programs was necessary to prevent abuses and fraud within the immigration system, aligning with Trump's "America First" policy. The programs had granted temporary legal status and work authorization to migrants for three years.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Chill Hits Rajasthan: Sub-10 Degree Nights & Rainfall Reported

Chill Hits Rajasthan: Sub-10 Degree Nights & Rainfall Reported

 India
2
Trump's Foreign Focus: A Costly Distraction?

Trump's Foreign Focus: A Costly Distraction?

 Global
3
Parents Arrested in 19-Year-Old Daughter's Murder Case

Parents Arrested in 19-Year-Old Daughter's Murder Case

 India
4
Wall Street Surges as Chipmakers and AI Themes Boost Markets

Wall Street Surges as Chipmakers and AI Themes Boost Markets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI must adopt healthcare-style consent rules

Agricultural waste could power next generation of biodegradable plastics

Machines still don’t know what harm is, and that’s a growing AI risk

Generative AI may be driving a global breakdown in shared reality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026