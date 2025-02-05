Sikkim Assembly Session: A Focus on Essential Services and Legislative Actions
Sikkim Governor Om Prakash Mathur emphasized the state government's dedication to providing essential services, like roads, electricity, and water, during a Sikkim Assembly session. The meeting included the oath-taking of new legislators, tributes, and the introduction of seven bills focused on governance and public welfare.
Sikkim Governor Om Prakash Mathur highlighted the state government's commitment to essential services provision during a session of the Sikkim Assembly on Wednesday. Mathur underscored priorities such as roads, electricity, and water for the people.
The session marked auspicious moments with Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang celebrating his 57th birthday. Governor Mathur extended his wishes and participated in a sweet exchange ceremony.
The Assembly proceedings involved the oath-taking of new legislators, a tribute to the late MLA Thutob Bhutia, and discussions on seven bills, including amendments on motor vehicles taxation and public demands recovery.

