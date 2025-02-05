Left Menu

Tragic End: Teenage Girl's Death Sparks Murder Investigation

A 14-year-old girl in Bisalpur died under suspicious circumstances, leading her family to accuse neighbors of murder. The family alleged molestation and a subsequent altercation with the neighbors, which resulted in the girl's death. Police have registered a murder case and are conducting an investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pilibhit | Updated: 05-02-2025 18:09 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 18:09 IST
Tragic End: Teenage Girl's Death Sparks Murder Investigation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A 14-year-old girl in Bisalpur has tragically died in what her family alleges are suspicious circumstances involving their neighbors. The family has filed an FIR, claiming the girl was molested by a neighbor, Ravindra, which led to an altercation that resulted in her death.

According to the FIR, when the girl's family confronted Ravindra, he and his brother, Sanjeev, engaged in a physical fight with the family, during which the girl sustained fatal injuries. The family has accused the two brothers of murder.

Bisalpur police have taken the complaint seriously, with Sanjeev Kumar Shukla, the Station House Officer, confirming a murder case has been registered. A forensic team is on-site, and the girl's body has been sent for autopsy as part of a comprehensive investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

 Global
2
ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

 India
3
Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

 Ukraine
4
Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationwide

Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationw...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Malaysia’s Inequality Challenge: Pathways to Inclusive and Equitable Growth

Is Social Mobility a Key to Prosperity? Analyzing Global Economic Trends

Rebuilding Futures: The Educational Struggles of Ukrainian Refugees in Italy

AI and Labor: Who’s Most at Risk in High, Middle, and Low-Income Countries?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025