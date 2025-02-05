Tragic End: Teenage Girl's Death Sparks Murder Investigation
A 14-year-old girl in Bisalpur died under suspicious circumstances, leading her family to accuse neighbors of murder. The family alleged molestation and a subsequent altercation with the neighbors, which resulted in the girl's death. Police have registered a murder case and are conducting an investigation.
A 14-year-old girl in Bisalpur has tragically died in what her family alleges are suspicious circumstances involving their neighbors. The family has filed an FIR, claiming the girl was molested by a neighbor, Ravindra, which led to an altercation that resulted in her death.
According to the FIR, when the girl's family confronted Ravindra, he and his brother, Sanjeev, engaged in a physical fight with the family, during which the girl sustained fatal injuries. The family has accused the two brothers of murder.
Bisalpur police have taken the complaint seriously, with Sanjeev Kumar Shukla, the Station House Officer, confirming a murder case has been registered. A forensic team is on-site, and the girl's body has been sent for autopsy as part of a comprehensive investigation.
With inputs from agencies.
