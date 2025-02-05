Delhi Voters Seek Change Amid Civic Challenges

Delhi citizens headed to the polls Wednesday with civic challenges and economic concerns at the forefront of their minds. As voters cast their ballots, key issues such as broken roads, poor sanitation, and rising costs dominated discussions.

Residents across different constituencies expressed a strong desire for governance that addresses daily life issues. In Kalkaji, voters hoped for an end to rampant corruption, while Okhla residents were frustrated over the state of public amenities, like restrooms and drainage systems.

The scars of the 2020 riots still resonate in neighborhoods like Seelampur and Jaffrabad, where calls for development and safety lead their voting motivations. The demand for better infrastructure, such as sewer lines and cleaner streets, echoes across the city as hopes for a stable government rise.

(With inputs from agencies.)