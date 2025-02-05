USPS Reverses Suspension on Chinese Parcels Amid Trade Policy Shift

The U.S. Postal Service has decided to lift its suspension on parcels from China and Hong Kong, marking a significant change in policy after President Trump's termination of a trade provision. This provision allowed retailers like Temu, Shein, and Amazon to send low-value packages to the U.S. without duties.

The recent policy change introduces a 10% tariff on goods from China, removing the 'de minimis' exemption which permitted shipments under $800 to bypass tariffs. The shift was swiftly enforced, leaving little time for businesses to adapt.

Maureen Cori, co-founder of Supply Chain Compliance in New York, emphasized the urgent need for government direction. The new rules compel individual clearance of de minimis parcels, greatly increasing the operational load on postal services and customs.

(With inputs from agencies.)