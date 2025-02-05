Left Menu

King Abdullah Condemns Land Annexation

Jordan's King Abdullah firmly opposed any efforts to annex land and displace Palestinians, following U.S. President Trump's statement about resettlement and economic development in Gaza.

In a firm stance against geopolitical maneuvers, Jordan's King Abdullah made it clear on Wednesday that he rejected any attempts to annex land and displace Palestinians.

His declaration was a direct response to remarks from U.S. President Trump, who announced on Tuesday plans for the United States to take over Gaza after Palestinians are relocated and to focus on its economic enhancement.

The King's comments highlight the continuing tension and complexity in Middle Eastern geopolitics, underscoring issues of sovereignty and the rights of displaced communities.

