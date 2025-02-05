Left Menu

Odisha Congress Leader Faces Alleged Ransom Threat Amid Law and Order Concerns

Senior Congress leader Jaydev Jena reported receiving a ransom call demanding Rs 50 lakh. He filed a complaint with local police and informed the Chief Minister, indicating a law enforcement failure. Despite assurances, no police action has been seen. This follows a recent robbery incident involving another Congress leader.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 05-02-2025 19:43 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 19:43 IST
Odisha Congress Leader Faces Alleged Ransom Threat Amid Law and Order Concerns
  • Country:
  • India

Senior Congress leader Jaydev Jena claimed on Wednesday he received a ransom call demanding Rs 50 lakh. He lodged a complaint with the Capital police and informed Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi about the event, criticizing the law and order situation.

Upon returning home from a press conference on Monday, Jena received a threatening call from an unknown number, demanding immediate payment of Rs 50 lakh and Rs 50,000. Jena inquired if his refusal would result in harm, to which the caller ambiguously replied.

Despite assurances from police, no action has been observed. This threat follows the unsolved burglary of another senior Congress leader Niranjan Patnaik's residence, highlighting prevailing security challenges in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

 Sweden
2
Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

 Global
3
Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

 India
4
I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Address in Lok Sabha 14 times: PM Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha.

I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Addres...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025