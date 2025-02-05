Odisha Congress Leader Faces Alleged Ransom Threat Amid Law and Order Concerns
Senior Congress leader Jaydev Jena reported receiving a ransom call demanding Rs 50 lakh. He filed a complaint with local police and informed the Chief Minister, indicating a law enforcement failure. Despite assurances, no police action has been seen. This follows a recent robbery incident involving another Congress leader.
Senior Congress leader Jaydev Jena claimed on Wednesday he received a ransom call demanding Rs 50 lakh. He lodged a complaint with the Capital police and informed Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi about the event, criticizing the law and order situation.
Upon returning home from a press conference on Monday, Jena received a threatening call from an unknown number, demanding immediate payment of Rs 50 lakh and Rs 50,000. Jena inquired if his refusal would result in harm, to which the caller ambiguously replied.
Despite assurances from police, no action has been observed. This threat follows the unsolved burglary of another senior Congress leader Niranjan Patnaik's residence, highlighting prevailing security challenges in the region.
