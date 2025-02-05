Left Menu

Rescue Mission Unveils Bondage of Labourers in Karnataka Coffee Plantation

Twelve labourers from Madhya Pradesh were rescued from a coffee plantation in Karnataka after being held captive. Their contractor, Afsar Ali, fled with an advance payment. Following a complaint, Ashoknagar police coordinated their rescue with local authorities. Ali was arrested and is in judicial custody.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ashoknagar | Updated: 05-02-2025 20:15 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 20:15 IST
Rescue Mission Unveils Bondage of Labourers in Karnataka Coffee Plantation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Twelve labourers from Madhya Pradesh have been rescued from captivity at a coffee plantation in Karnataka after their contractor fled with an advance payment of Rs 90,000, officials have confirmed.

The labourers, originating from Ashoknagar district, came to the attention of authorities after a complaint was lodged with Superintendent of Police Vineet Jain. A prompt response saw a team from Madhya Pradesh travel to Chikmagalur district in Karnataka, where the labourers were found.

Local law enforcement, with assistance from Jayapura police, managed to free the twelve individuals from their situation, and they have been safely returned to Madhya Pradesh. The contractor, Afsar Ali, has been apprehended and currently remains in judicial custody as investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

 Sweden
2
Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

 Global
3
Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

 India
4
I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Address in Lok Sabha 14 times: PM Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha.

I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Addres...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025