Rescue Mission Unveils Bondage of Labourers in Karnataka Coffee Plantation

Twelve labourers from Madhya Pradesh have been rescued from captivity at a coffee plantation in Karnataka after their contractor fled with an advance payment of Rs 90,000, officials have confirmed.

The labourers, originating from Ashoknagar district, came to the attention of authorities after a complaint was lodged with Superintendent of Police Vineet Jain. A prompt response saw a team from Madhya Pradesh travel to Chikmagalur district in Karnataka, where the labourers were found.

Local law enforcement, with assistance from Jayapura police, managed to free the twelve individuals from their situation, and they have been safely returned to Madhya Pradesh. The contractor, Afsar Ali, has been apprehended and currently remains in judicial custody as investigations continue.

