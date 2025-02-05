Algerian CoS General Saïd Chanegriha Embarks on Visit to India to Strengthen Defence Ties

General Saïd Chanegriha, Minister Delegate to the Minister of National Defence and Chief of Staff of the People’s National Army of Algeria, will embark on a landmark official visit to India from February 06 to 12, 2025, aimed at deepening defence cooperation, strategic partnerships, and military collaboration between the two nations.

During his visit, General Chanegriha will participate in high-level defence engagements, including attending the inauguration of Aero India 2025 in Bengaluru, where he will engage in bilateral discussions with Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh and other key Indian defence officials.

Strengthening Defence Cooperation at Aero India 2025

The Algerian Chief of Staff will attend Aero India 2025, India’s premier aerospace and defence exhibition, where he will:

Join global defence leaders at the Defence Ministers’ Conclave, themed ‘BRIDGE – Building Resilience through International Defence and Global Engagement’, to facilitate multilateral discussions on global security challenges and explore joint military collaborations.

Hold strategic bilateral meetings with Indian defence leadership, including key discussions with Indian Air Force, Army, and Navy officials to explore opportunities for joint training, technology transfer, and procurement of defence equipment.

Visit India’s leading aerospace and defence industries, including BrahMos Aerospace, Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), L&T Defence, Goa Shipyard Limited, and Bharat Forge, to enhance Algeria’s defence capabilities and cooperation with India’s defence manufacturing sector.

High-Level Defence Meetings in New Delhi

Following his engagements in Bengaluru, General Chanegriha will travel to New Delhi, where he will:

Lay a wreath at the National War Memorial, paying tribute to India’s fallen soldiers.

Receive a ceremonial Guard of Honour, showcasing India’s deep respect for Algeria’s military leadership.

Hold discussions with top Indian defence officials, including: Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan, to strengthen defence and military cooperation between the two nations. Defence Secretary Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh, to explore avenues for enhanced defence industrial collaboration, technology exchange, and joint military training programs.



Visits to India’s Leading Defence and Military Institutions

General Chanegriha’s itinerary also includes visits to India’s top military training and research institutions, reflecting Algeria’s interest in leveraging India’s expertise in defence education and technology. These visits include:

Defence Image Processing and Analysis Centre (DIPAC), Defence Space Agency, where he will gain insights into India’s advancements in space-based surveillance, reconnaissance, and digital warfare technologies.

National Defence Academy (NDA), Khadakwasla, India’s premier military training institute, where he will explore joint officer training programs and exchange strategies on modern warfare and leadership training.

INS Hansa, Goa, the Indian Navy’s leading naval aviation training establishment, where discussions will focus on aerial combat training, aircraft carrier operations, and maritime security cooperation.

Advancing India-Algeria Strategic Defence Relations

General Chanegriha’s visit marks a new phase in India-Algeria defence ties, paving the way for:

Enhanced military exchanges through joint training programs and officer-level engagements.

Expanded defence trade and technology transfers, strengthening Algeria’s military modernization efforts.

Increased cooperation in aerospace, naval security, and counterterrorism operations, reinforcing regional security partnerships.

India and Algeria share a strong historical relationship, rooted in non-alignment, strategic autonomy, and shared security concerns in Africa and the Indian Ocean Region. This visit will reinforce bilateral defence collaboration and contribute to a secure and stable global security architecture.

With growing geopolitical shifts, General Chanegriha’s discussions with Indian defence leaders will shape the next chapter of India-Algeria military cooperation, ensuring mutual growth, security, and technological advancement in the defence sector.