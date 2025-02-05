Tragic Inferno Claims Lives of Islamic School Students in Nigeria
A devastating fire in Zamfara state, northern Nigeria, claimed the lives of at least 17 students ranging from ages seven to 17 at an Islamic school in Kauran Namoda town. Approximately 12 others sustained severe burns and were hospitalized. Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire.
Tragedy struck in Zamfara state, northern Nigeria, where a fire reportedly claimed the lives of at least 17 students at an Islamic school in Kauran Namoda town.
The victims, aged seven to 17, were caught in the blaze on Tuesday night, according to state police spokesperson Yazid Abubakar. An additional 12 students suffered severe burns and were rushed to hospital for treatment.
The cause of the tragic incident remains under investigation, though preliminary reports suggest the fire originated in a nearby house before spreading to the school, confirmed by Hussaini Adamu, who lost two children in the disaster.
