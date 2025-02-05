Tragic Inferno Claims Lives of Islamic School Students in Nigeria

Tragedy struck in Zamfara state, northern Nigeria, where a fire reportedly claimed the lives of at least 17 students at an Islamic school in Kauran Namoda town.

The victims, aged seven to 17, were caught in the blaze on Tuesday night, according to state police spokesperson Yazid Abubakar. An additional 12 students suffered severe burns and were rushed to hospital for treatment.

The cause of the tragic incident remains under investigation, though preliminary reports suggest the fire originated in a nearby house before spreading to the school, confirmed by Hussaini Adamu, who lost two children in the disaster.

