Ohio Warehouse Tragedy: Suspect Arrested in Columbus
A suspect in a shooting at an Ohio warehouse, Bruce Reginald Foster III, was arrested in Columbus. The incident resulted in one death and five injuries. Foster was found in an apartment after refusing to surrender voluntarily. The motive for the shooting remains unknown.
Authorities in Columbus have apprehended Bruce Reginald Foster III, a suspect in the Ohio warehouse shooting that left one dead and five injured. The arrest took place Wednesday morning following a brief standoff.
US Marshal Chief Deputy Dan Deville explained that officers had to enter the premises after Foster refused to surrender. All the victims were employees at the warehouse, where cosmetics and toiletries are manufactured.
With no motive yet identified, New Albany Police Chief Greg Jones described the attack as 'targeted.' The community remains in shock, Mayor Sloan Spalding mourned, as efforts continue to bring the perpetrator to justice.
