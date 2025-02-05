Left Menu

Ohio Warehouse Tragedy: Suspect Arrested in Columbus

A suspect in a shooting at an Ohio warehouse, Bruce Reginald Foster III, was arrested in Columbus. The incident resulted in one death and five injuries. Foster was found in an apartment after refusing to surrender voluntarily. The motive for the shooting remains unknown.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newalbany | Updated: 05-02-2025 21:50 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 21:50 IST
Ohio Warehouse Tragedy: Suspect Arrested in Columbus
suspect

Authorities in Columbus have apprehended Bruce Reginald Foster III, a suspect in the Ohio warehouse shooting that left one dead and five injured. The arrest took place Wednesday morning following a brief standoff.

US Marshal Chief Deputy Dan Deville explained that officers had to enter the premises after Foster refused to surrender. All the victims were employees at the warehouse, where cosmetics and toiletries are manufactured.

With no motive yet identified, New Albany Police Chief Greg Jones described the attack as 'targeted.' The community remains in shock, Mayor Sloan Spalding mourned, as efforts continue to bring the perpetrator to justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

 Sweden
2
Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

 Global
3
Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

 India
4
I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Address in Lok Sabha 14 times: PM Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha.

I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Addres...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking AI safety: Why context matters in agent security

Web accessibility gaps in the Global South: Who gets left behind?

Caught on camera? The hidden risks of geolocation data for at-risk users

Do provocations make AI users think more critically?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025