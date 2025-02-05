Judicial Hold: Birthright Citizenship Order Challenged

A federal judge has issued a second temporary halt on President Donald Trump's directive to end birthright citizenship for children born in the U.S. to unauthorized immigrants. This decision follows another court's ruling labeling the order as unconstitutional.

Judge Deborah Boardman, nominated by President Biden, stated that Trump's administration had misinterpreted the 14th Amendment. Originating post-Civil War, this amendment granted citizenship to former slaves and maintains that all persons born or naturalized in the U.S. are citizens.

Trump's proposed action has drawn collective lawsuits from 22 states and multiple advocacy groups denouncing the move. However, 18 Republican attorneys general announced their intent to defend the order. As Trump seeks to implement his agenda, legal challenges and potential financial constraints loom large.

