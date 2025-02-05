Judge Blocks Birthright Citizenship Limit by Trump

A federal judge in Maryland dealt a blow to former President Donald Trump's agenda on Wednesday, blocking an executive order intended to limit birthright citizenship. U.S. District Judge Deborah Boardman sided with immigrant rights groups, stating the proposed changes were unconstitutional and upholding citizenship rights for children born on U.S. soil.

Judge Boardman's nationwide preliminary injunction is the latest legal hurdle facing Trump's policies, echoing a similar stance taken by a Seattle-based judge last month. Boardman emphasized the importance of maintaining the country's legal and traditional framework regarding citizenship until the case is fully resolved.

Trump's executive order aimed to exclude children from citizenship if their parents were neither U.S. citizens nor lawful permanent residents. Legal advocates argue this violates the 14th Amendment, which guarantees citizenship to anyone born in the U.S., leading to multiple lawsuits challenging the order.

(With inputs from agencies.)