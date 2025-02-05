Left Menu

Kerala's Crackdown on Public Assemblies: A Legal Turn

The Kerala State Police Chief informed the High Court measures are in place to prevent road and footpath blockages by public gatherings. This follows new directives for adherence to the Kerala Public Ways Act. Contempt of court proceedings are underway against key political figures for violating such directives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 05-02-2025 22:40 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 22:40 IST
The Kerala State Police Chief has communicated to the High Court that new measures are being enforced to curb the blocking of roads and footpaths by public assemblies, following a series of disruptions caused by political gatherings.

In a fresh circular, police officers have been directed to adhere strictly to the Kerala Public Ways (Restrictions of Assemblies and Processions) Act 2011, ensuring compliance with judicial orders. An apology was issued for previous mishaps, emphasizing swift action against noted violations.

The High Court's proceedings include contempt charges against political leaders, following incidents where public meetings blocked roads. This move aims to reinforce law adherence after a plea raised concerns about compliance. Key political figures have been summoned to explain their actions in February.

(With inputs from agencies.)

