Rajasthan Assembly Uproar Over District Dissolution Sparks Debate
Rajasthan Assembly witnessed chaos as Opposition Congress MLAs protested the state government's decision to dissolve newly formed districts. The Speaker ruled that MLAs could speak on the issue briefly, while a legal case persists. The uproar led to temporary adjournment of proceedings.
The Rajasthan Assembly descended into chaos on Wednesday as Congress MLAs protested vehemently against the government's decision to dissolve several newly formed districts and divisions. The Speaker was compelled to adjourn the session temporarily amidst the pandemonium.
Amidst the uproar, Speaker Vasudev Devnani announced that two MLAs who had brought forward an adjournment motion on the matter would be allowed a brief two-minute speech on Thursday. Further, the government is expected to provide a concise statement regarding the dissolution.
The controversy revolves around the current BJP government's December decision to dissolve nine districts and three divisions established by the previous Congress-led Gehlot administration, although eight new districts remain intact. Legal proceedings concerning some of the districts continue in the high court.
