France's Government Dodges No-Confidence Vote Crisis

The French government skillfully sidestepped a no-confidence vote in parliament, securing the passage of the 2025 state budget. Prime Minister François Bayrou, appointed amid previous budget conflicts, invoked constitutional powers to bypass a legislative vote, triggering political tensions.

Despite the turmoil, the no-confidence motion against Bayrou's government failed to attain the required 289 votes, securing only 128 approvals. The veteran centrist remains at the helm, bolstering France's political stability in the wake of his predecessor's collapse.

This political maneuver highlights the enduring challenges facing the French government in handling contentious budget negotiations and maintaining parliamentary support.

(With inputs from agencies.)