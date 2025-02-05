Left Menu

MRPS Leader Challenges Telangana's Reservation Decision

Manda Krishna Madiga, leader of the Madiga Reservation Porata Samiti (MRPS), expressed dissatisfaction with the Telangana government's decision to grant the Madiga community only nine per cent reservation. He argues that their population justifies an 11 per cent quota and calls for a revision of the government's policies.

Manda Krishna Madiga, leader of the Madiga Reservation Porata Samiti (MRPS), has voiced his dissatisfaction with the Telangana government's recent reservation decision for the Madiga community. According to Madiga, the community deserves an 11 per cent reservation instead of the nine per cent approved, based on their population size of over 32 lakh.

The MRPS has been advocating for the categorisation of Scheduled Castes (SCs) for more than twenty years. In contrast, the Malas, another significant SC community with a population of over 15 lakh, receive a five per cent quota. Madiga argues that this discrepancy should be addressed by the current government.

The Telangana government has accepted some of the recommendations from a judicial commission on SC categorisation, agreeing to a 15 per cent total reservation across three groups but not accepting the exemption of the creamy layer from reservations. Madiga is urging for a correction in these allocations.

