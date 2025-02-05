Trump's Executive Order Stirs Transgender Sports Controversy

In a controversial move, President Donald Trump plans to sign an executive order on Wednesday, effectively excluding transgender girls and women from female sports. This directive aims to amend Title IX, a federal law against sex discrimination, reversing the Biden administration's interpretation that protected transgender athletes.

Supporters of the executive order argue it restores fairness to female-designated sports by preventing potential physical advantages transgender athletes may have. Meanwhile, critics claim the directive discriminates against a minority group and endangers their rights to participate in sports.

The order will have far-reaching implications, directing various federal departments to enforce compliance nationwide, also influencing international sports participation. This move adds to a series of actions by the Trump administration targeting transgender rights since taking office.

(With inputs from agencies.)