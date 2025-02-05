Left Menu

China Challenges U.S. Tariffs at WTO

China has initiated a dispute at the World Trade Organization against tariffs imposed by President Trump on its goods. Trump imposed these tariffs alongside tariffs on goods from Mexico and Canada, aiming to curb drugs and illegal immigration. China argues these tariffs breach WTO agreements.

China has initiated a formal dispute at the World Trade Organization (WTO), challenging the tariffs enacted by U.S. President Donald Trump on Chinese goods. The WTO, based in Geneva, publicized the dispute on Wednesday.

President Trump enacted tariffs on Saturday targeting goods from Mexico, Canada, and China, primarily to curb the flow of fentanyl and illegal immigrants from Canada and Mexico. However, tariffs against Canada and Mexico are currently suspended. China is specifically challenging a 10% tariff on its goods exports imposed by Trump, vowing to contest this move at the WTO.

In its statement, China expressed that the tariffs seem inconsistent with U.S. obligations under the WTO agreements. The Chinese government retains the right to pursue further actions and claims as consultations progress or if a panel establishment request occurs in the future.

