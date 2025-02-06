Left Menu

China Challenges U.S. Tariffs at WTO Amid Trade Tensions

China has initiated a formal dispute at the World Trade Organization against tariffs imposed by the U.S. under President Trump. These tariffs, part of broader measures affecting Mexico and Canada, have led to allegations of non-compliance with WTO agreements and concerns over trade fairness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-02-2025 00:36 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 00:36 IST
China has escalated its trade tensions with the United States by officially filing a dispute with the World Trade Organization. The conflict centers around tariffs that were imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump, targeting goods from Mexico, Canada, and notably, China.

The 10% tariff placed on Chinese goods exports has incited Beijing to challenge its legitimacy at the WTO. China's statement, quoted by the organization, suggests these tariffs violate U.S. commitments within the trade body's framework by being discriminatory.

However, China's complaint might face procedural hurdles. Since December 2019, the WTO's ability to resolve disputes has been hampered by the non-operational status of its Appellate Body, a direct result of the U.S. blocking new judge appointments, citing concerns of judicial overreach.

