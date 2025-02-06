China Challenges U.S. Tariffs at WTO Amid Trade Tensions

China has escalated its trade tensions with the United States by officially filing a dispute with the World Trade Organization. The conflict centers around tariffs that were imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump, targeting goods from Mexico, Canada, and notably, China.

The 10% tariff placed on Chinese goods exports has incited Beijing to challenge its legitimacy at the WTO. China's statement, quoted by the organization, suggests these tariffs violate U.S. commitments within the trade body's framework by being discriminatory.

However, China's complaint might face procedural hurdles. Since December 2019, the WTO's ability to resolve disputes has been hampered by the non-operational status of its Appellate Body, a direct result of the U.S. blocking new judge appointments, citing concerns of judicial overreach.

(With inputs from agencies.)