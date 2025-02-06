Historic Ruling: Church Gains Control of Proud Boys Trademark

A DC Superior Court Judge has made a landmark decision by granting an historic Black church control over the Proud Boys trademark. This comes after the far-right group defaulted on a USD 2.8 million judgment.

The ruling allows the Metropolitan African Methodist Episcopal Church to take ownership of the trademark while barring Proud Boys members from selling merchandise that bears their name or symbols without the church's consent. The church also has the right to seize proceeds from any sales related to the merchandise.

The lawsuit filed by the church sought to recover damages for vandalism perpetrated by the group during a pro-Donald Trump rally in December 2020. Enrique Tarrio, then-leader of the Proud Boys, admitted his role in the incident and faced legal consequences but criticized the court's handling of the case.

