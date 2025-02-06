Elon Musk Secures White House Trust for Government Mission

Elon Musk and his engineering team at the Department of Government Efficiency have received security clearance, according to a statement from a White House official on Wednesday.

"The leaders of this mission, including Elon Musk, are fully compliant with federal law, possessing appropriate security clearances," the official reported.

The statement emphasized that Musk and his team are working as employees of the relevant agencies, not as external advisors or entities.

(With inputs from agencies.)