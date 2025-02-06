Left Menu

Elon Musk Secures White House Trust for Government Mission

Elon Musk and his team at the Department of Government Efficiency have been granted security clearance for a mission, according to a White House official. The team operates within federal law as employees of relevant agencies, ensuring adherence to protocols and security measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 06-02-2025 04:01 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 04:01 IST
Elon Musk and his engineering team at the Department of Government Efficiency have received security clearance, according to a statement from a White House official on Wednesday.

"The leaders of this mission, including Elon Musk, are fully compliant with federal law, possessing appropriate security clearances," the official reported.

The statement emphasized that Musk and his team are working as employees of the relevant agencies, not as external advisors or entities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

