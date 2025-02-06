Nationwide Protests Erupt Against Trump-Era Policies

Mass protests in cities across the United States have erupted in response to President Donald Trump's initial actions since taking office. From immigration crackdowns to the rollback of transgender rights, demonstrators voiced their dissatisfaction with the administration's policies.

In states like California, Minnesota, and Texas, protesters gathered at state capitols, waving signs and chanting against Trump and Elon Musk, head of the Department of Government Efficiency. The movement, organized under hashtags like #buildtheresistance, aims to make a stand against what critics call an attack on democracy.

Concerns have intensified over Musk's access to Treasury Department data, with warnings of potential security risks. As protests grow, Democrats are mobilizing against the executive orders signed by Trump, with significant rallies seen in Atlanta, Denver, and Austin.

(With inputs from agencies.)