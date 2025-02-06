Nationwide Protests Erupt Against Trump-Era Policies
Demonstrators across major U.S. cities rallied against the early actions of President Trump's administration, protesting his stance on immigration, transgender rights, and government efficiency led by Elon Musk. The movement gained momentum online, with calls to reject fascism and defend democracy. Concerns over Treasury data access amplified dissent.
Mass protests in cities across the United States have erupted in response to President Donald Trump's initial actions since taking office. From immigration crackdowns to the rollback of transgender rights, demonstrators voiced their dissatisfaction with the administration's policies.
In states like California, Minnesota, and Texas, protesters gathered at state capitols, waving signs and chanting against Trump and Elon Musk, head of the Department of Government Efficiency. The movement, organized under hashtags like #buildtheresistance, aims to make a stand against what critics call an attack on democracy.
Concerns have intensified over Musk's access to Treasury Department data, with warnings of potential security risks. As protests grow, Democrats are mobilizing against the executive orders signed by Trump, with significant rallies seen in Atlanta, Denver, and Austin.
