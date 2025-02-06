Left Menu

Mexico Mobilizes Forces Amid US Tariff Threats

Mexico has dispatched 10,000 National Guard and Army officers to its northern border to prevent tariff imposition by President Trump. This action is part of a negotiation by President Claudia Sheinbaum to crack down on fentanyl smuggling while addressing US gun trafficking into Mexico to combat cartel violence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ciudadjuarez | Updated: 06-02-2025 06:44 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 06:44 IST
Mexico Mobilizes Forces Amid US Tariff Threats
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A convoy of Mexican National Guard and Army trucks rolled into action at the border between Ciudad Juárez and El Paso, Texas, on Wednesday. This mobilization marks the arrival of the first batch of 10,000 officers sent by Mexico to its northern frontier.

The deployment follows President Trump's threats to impose tariffs unless Mexico increases border security. As part of the response, Mexican forces were seen scouring border areas to dismantle makeshift crossings, reflecting the country's commitment to meeting US demands.

The move aligns with the negotiation strategy of Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum, who pledged resources to curb fentanyl smuggling. The US reciprocates by pledging to combat gun trafficking into Mexico, a significant factor in cartel violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Beauden Barrett Advocates Japanese Return to Super Rugby

Beauden Barrett Advocates Japanese Return to Super Rugby

 Global
2
Transformative Urban Initiatives: Himachal Pradesh's Digital Leap

Transformative Urban Initiatives: Himachal Pradesh's Digital Leap

 India
3
Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiatives in Tripura

Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiative...

 Global
4
GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking AI safety: Why context matters in agent security

Web accessibility gaps in the Global South: Who gets left behind?

Caught on camera? The hidden risks of geolocation data for at-risk users

Do provocations make AI users think more critically?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025