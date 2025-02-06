Mexico Mobilizes Forces Amid US Tariff Threats

A convoy of Mexican National Guard and Army trucks rolled into action at the border between Ciudad Juárez and El Paso, Texas, on Wednesday. This mobilization marks the arrival of the first batch of 10,000 officers sent by Mexico to its northern frontier.

The deployment follows President Trump's threats to impose tariffs unless Mexico increases border security. As part of the response, Mexican forces were seen scouring border areas to dismantle makeshift crossings, reflecting the country's commitment to meeting US demands.

The move aligns with the negotiation strategy of Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum, who pledged resources to curb fentanyl smuggling. The US reciprocates by pledging to combat gun trafficking into Mexico, a significant factor in cartel violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)