Malaysia Condemns Proposed Forced Displacement of Palestinians

Malaysia has firmly rejected any proposals that could forcibly displace or move Palestinians from their homeland, calling such actions ethnic cleansing and violations of international law. The foreign ministry's statement followed U.S. President Donald Trump's suggestion of a U.S. takeover of Gaza.

The statement reiterated Malaysia's commitment to a two-state solution as a means to bring lasting peace and stability to the region. The country stands by its stance against ethnic cleansing in alignment with multiple UN resolutions.

As a Muslim-majority nation, Malaysia has been a consistent supporter of the Palestinian cause, advocating for peace and the legitimate rights of Palestinians. It does not maintain diplomatic relations with Israel. Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has voiced his support for the Palestinian cause, maintaining political ties with Hamas while distancing from its military wing.

