Egg Heist Mystery: The Great Trailer Robbery

The mysterious theft of 100,000 eggs from a trailer in Pennsylvania is confounding local police. As investigations proceed, authorities believe the theft may relate to rising egg prices.

Four days after the incident, police remain without leads. Trooper First Class Megan Frazer noted the need for community tips to identify the perpetrator responsible for this unusual crime, and officers are examining surveillance footage for clues.

Amidst a bird flu epidemic causing price hikes and shortages, egg thefts are becoming increasingly severe, illustrating the economic pressures at play. The eggs stolen, valued at around USD 40,000, make this a high-stakes felony, say officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)