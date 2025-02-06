Left Menu

Census Delay Sparks Criticism Over Impact on Social Policies

The Congress criticized the Modi government for delaying the decadal Census, impacting social policies like reservations for scheduled castes and food security entitlements. The delay has halted key reports on births and deaths, affecting administrative capabilities. No funds for census were mentioned in the budget.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-02-2025 10:21 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 09:57 IST
Census Delay Sparks Criticism Over Impact on Social Policies
PM Modi interacting with students (Photo/DSEL) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress Party has strongly criticized the current Modi government for its failure to carry out the decadal Census, a delay they claim is negatively impacting crucial social policies and programs.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh expressed concern through a social media post, citing that the Census, due in 2021, remains unconducted, with key reports on demographics also pending.

The party noted the absence of budget allocations for the Census, underscoring that it marks the first such delay since India's Independence, impacting administrative capabilities and socio-economic planning.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Beauden Barrett Advocates Japanese Return to Super Rugby

Beauden Barrett Advocates Japanese Return to Super Rugby

 Global
2
Transformative Urban Initiatives: Himachal Pradesh's Digital Leap

Transformative Urban Initiatives: Himachal Pradesh's Digital Leap

 India
3
Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiatives in Tripura

Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiative...

 Global
4
GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Water for Food: Transforming Agriculture for a Climate-Resilient Future

Global Economic Outlook 2025: Growth Struggles, Inflation, and Rising Risks

Agricultural Windfalls Powering Rural Electrification: A Development Game-Changer

The Mismeasure of Weather: How Data Choices Shape Economic Research

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025