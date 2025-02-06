Census Delay Sparks Criticism Over Impact on Social Policies
The Congress criticized the Modi government for delaying the decadal Census, impacting social policies like reservations for scheduled castes and food security entitlements. The delay has halted key reports on births and deaths, affecting administrative capabilities. No funds for census were mentioned in the budget.
The Congress Party has strongly criticized the current Modi government for its failure to carry out the decadal Census, a delay they claim is negatively impacting crucial social policies and programs.
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh expressed concern through a social media post, citing that the Census, due in 2021, remains unconducted, with key reports on demographics also pending.
The party noted the absence of budget allocations for the Census, underscoring that it marks the first such delay since India's Independence, impacting administrative capabilities and socio-economic planning.
